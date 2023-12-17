ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh government committed for welfare of minorities: Amzath Basha

December 17, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is striving for their overall development of the Muslims in the State, he says

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari, Deputy Chief Minister | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Chief Minister (Minority Welfare) Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari has asserted that the State government would stand by the Muslims in the State. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has a concern for the minorities in the State and is striving for their overall development, he says.

The Minister was addressing a meeting organised by the All India Milli Council here on Sunday. He said that the Chief Minister was providing political opportunities to the minorities. The government was working for social, economic, educational and political empowerment. The government was concerned about the welfare and upliftment of minorities, he said. 

Council State General Secretary Muneer Ahmed said the Council was taking up many programmes to meet the social requirements of the minorities. After discussing with all Jamaths, the Council brought minorities’ issues to the State government’s notice for redressal, he added.

