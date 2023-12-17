GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh government committed for welfare of minorities: Amzath Basha

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is striving for their overall development of the Muslims in the State, he says

December 17, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari, Deputy Chief Minister

Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari, Deputy Chief Minister | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Chief Minister (Minority Welfare) Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari has asserted that the State government would stand by the Muslims in the State. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has a concern for the minorities in the State and is striving for their overall development, he says.

The Minister was addressing a meeting organised by the All India Milli Council here on Sunday. He said that the Chief Minister was providing political opportunities to the minorities. The government was working for social, economic, educational and political empowerment. The government was concerned about the welfare and upliftment of minorities, he said. 

Council State General Secretary Muneer Ahmed said the Council was taking up many programmes to meet the social requirements of the minorities. After discussing with all Jamaths, the Council brought minorities’ issues to the State government’s notice for redressal, he added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / ministers (government) / minority group

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.