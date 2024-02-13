Andhra Pradesh government bans fishing within 5 km radius of Hope Island to check death of Olive Ridley turtles

February 13, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - CORINGA (KAKINADA)

The Andhra Pradesh government has imposed a month-long ban on fishing, effective from February 15, in the 5-km radius of the Hope Island to prevent death of Olive Ridley turtles off Kakinada coast.

Over the past several days, nearly 12-km stretch of the coastline including Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary (CWS) has witnessed mortalities of Olive Ridley turtles, leading to the fishing ban until the breeding season ends.

“The ban on fishing will be in force for a month within the 5-km radius of the Hope Island. Movement of fishing boats including the traditional ones will not be allowed to pass through the banned area in the sea. Kakinada Sea Port authorities have agreed to the guidelines on the ban on the movements of the boats,” Kakinada Collector Krithika Shukla told The Hindu on February 13 (Tuesday).

ADVERTISEMENT

The boats, mostly mechanised, would cross the Hope Island area before they begin the deep-sea fishing from the fishing points of Kakinada and Uppada.

“The Departments of Forest, Fisheries, Customs and Marine Police have been roped in for patrolling and the strict implementation of the ban. All these departments have consented to extend the necessary cooperation for it,” said Ms. Shukla.

The forest authorities said that they had already begun monitoring the turtle breeding areas and appealed to the local communities to cooperate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.