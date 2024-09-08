Andhra Pradesh Government asks ₹6,880 crore assistance from Centre

The Andhra Pradesh government has submitted its preliminary report to the Union Government on damages and losses incurred owing to the floods and heavy rains in the State. “The State government estimated that the losses would be around ₹6,880 crore, and urged the Centre to extend help to Andhra Pradesh to tide over the crisis,” said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday (September 7, 2024), the Chief Minister said the Government was compiling the data from various districts. The preliminary report was sent, and a detailed report would be submitted after a thorough assessment of the damage later.

The State Government would launch loss enumeration in the flood-affected areas on Monday (September 9, 2024). Enumerators from outside were being deployed for enumeration. “The enumerators would go to shops and establishments and houses to enumerate the losses. Later, the government would assess the losses, and extend all possible help to the flood and rain victims. The government was committed to do justice to them,” he said.

Regarding insurance claims, Mr. Naidu said the government was holding talks with the insurance companies. “The government requested the companies to settle the insurance claims within a week of receiving the claims. The Government provided rations to 66,454 people in flood-affected areas and the supply would continue. As per public opinion, the essential commodities would be delivered at the door steps of the people. The government would honour their opinion, though it was expensive,” he said.

He said Aadhaar card was not required to receive essential commodities and that capturing of fingerprint and Iris was sufficient. “The government, with great difficulty, was sending relief material and essential commodities. Grab the neck of persons who tried to deceive the victims or the government. The government officials would not behave like that. But, if anybody comes in way of reaching the last mile person, don’t excuse them. Demand them to give commodities meant for you. The government was sending dry food. The people were requested to demand and take the dry food as well,” he added.