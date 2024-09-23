Andhra Pradesh government announces enhanced relief package for flood-affected areas

The Government of Andhra Pradesh issued a Government Order (G.O. no. 13) on September 23 (Monday), announcing an enhanced relief package for families and individuals affected by the heavy rains and floods that occurred in August and September this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unprecedented rains, caused by a depression in the Bay of Bengal, led to widespread flooding, particularly in the Krishna, Munneru, Budameru, and Godavari rivers, severely impacting various parts of the State. The floods resulted in significant damage to homes, agriculture, livestock, and local businesses, creating immense hardships for residents.

“In a review meeting held on September 17, 2024, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu announced a special relief package, increasing the scale of assistance for several items beyond the existing norms under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF),” R.P. Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary, Revenue Department said in the G.O.

ADVERTISEMENT

Key highlights

The government announced ₹25,000 assistance for submerged ground-floor houses, and ₹10,000 for houses on higher floors in Vijayawada’s 179 Sachivalayams. It doubled the assistance for houses submerged in other parts of the State, from the existing ₹5,000 to ₹10,000. Further assistance of ₹25,000 for small establishments and ₹50,000 to ₹1.5 lakh for registered trade establishments will be given depending on their turnover.

As part of livestock compensation, the government announced ₹50,000 compensation per cow or buffalo. It also announced ₹25,000 as compensation per hectare for damage of crops, including cotton, groundnut, paddy and sugarcane and ₹15,000 for bajra, black gram, maize, ragi, red gram, sesamum, soyabean, sunflower, tobacco, castor, jute, korra and sama.

In addition to that, special assistance was announced for damaged vehicles, weavers, fishermen, and those whose livelihoods were affected. Assistance of ₹35,000 would be given for each damaged hectare of horticulture crops like banana, turmeric, yam, chillies, guava, acid lime, coffee, apple ber, sapota, cashew and dragon fruit. Assistance of ₹25, 000 would be given for crops like coriander, melons, onion, flowers, tomato, papaya and vegetables, and ₹75,000 for betelvine.

The government also sanctioned new houses under the ongoing housing schemes for those whose houses were completely damaged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.