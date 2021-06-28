Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government announces curfew relaxation in eight districts up to 9 p.m. from July 1 to 7

The government announced an extension in curfew relaxation from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in eight districts (Anantapur, Guntur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Nellore, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram) where Covid-19 positivity rate is less than 5%, from July 1 to 7. Accordingly, curfew in these districts will be from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Shops and other commercial establishments have to be closed between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The curfew relaxation will continue to be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. only in Chittoor, Krishna, Prakasam and East and West districts till July 7 due to the high Covid positivity rate. Curfew will be in force from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. in these districts. A decision on easing the restrictions after July 7 will be taken depending on the positivity rate.


Printable version | Jun 28, 2021 3:28:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/andhra-pradesh-government-announces-curfew-relaxation-in-eight-districts-up-to-9-pm-from-july-1-to-7/article35014013.ece

