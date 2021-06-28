Andhra Pradesh government announces curfew relaxation in eight districts up to 9 p.m. from July 1 to 7

A decision on easing the restrictions after July 7 will be taken depending on the COVID-19 positivity rate.

The government announced an extension in curfew relaxation from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in eight districts (Anantapur, Guntur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Nellore, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram) where Covid-19 positivity rate is less than 5%, from July 1 to 7. Accordingly, curfew in these districts will be from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Shops and other commercial establishments have to be closed between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The curfew relaxation will continue to be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. only in Chittoor, Krishna, Prakasam and East and West districts till July 7 due to the high Covid positivity rate. Curfew will be in force from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. in these districts. A decision on easing the restrictions after July 7 will be taken depending on the positivity rate.