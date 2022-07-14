Andhra Pradesh: Government announces ₹2,000 aid for flood-hit families

Ministers inspects evacuation process in East Godavari and Konaseema districts

Home Minister Taneti Vanita on Thursday announced that the State government would release ₹2,000 aid to each family that is affected by the Godavari floods.

Accompanied by East Godavari District Collector K. Madhavilatha, Ms. Vanita inspected the evacuation operation at Mulakallanka island, and assured timely assistance and response from the government to tackle the floods.

“The Chief Minister has already directed the officials concerned to release ₹2,000 aid to all the families rehabilitated in the relief camps,” said Ms. Vanita.

In Konaseema district, Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna voluntarily joined the evacuation operation. The Minister also distributed commodities to the affected families in Serillanka island in P. Gannavaram mandal.

“The flood situation is being monitored and evacuation operation is in full swing in the district,” said Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna.

In Rajamahendravaram city, MP Margani Bharat inspected the flood in the river and the drinking water purification facilities from where the city gets potable water.