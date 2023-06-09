Andhra Pradesh government allocates additional water to Singanamala constituency

June 09, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Andhra Pradesh government has allocated 1.35 tmcft of water including the losses to Singanamala Assembly constituency. The allocation is in addition to 18.2858 tmcft already allocated from Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) and Tungabhadra High Level Canal (HLC) system. The Water Resources (WRG-GRC) Department has released G.O. Rt. No 249 on June 6, 2023, allocating the additional water.

“The government accords permission to the Engineer-in-Chief (Irrigation), Water Resources Department, Vijayawada for additional allocation of 1.35 tmcft to Singanamala constituency in addition to 18.6858 tmcft already allocated under the HNSS system, keeping in view of widening of HNSS Phase -1 to draw 6,300 cusecs of water, further linking of GNSS from Kadapa with HNSS System in Annamayya district. The water requirements of Annamayya and Chittoor districts are met with the water in the system,” Shashi Bhushan Kumar, Principal Secretary, Water Resources, said in the G.O.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the Water Resources Department to provide additional water to the constituency, on a request of MLA Jonnalagadda Padmavathy.

The MLA, in her request, said that about 50 tanks of all six mandals in Singanamala constituency are required to be supplemented with additional water. The drinking water problems in the constituency has been addressed now, she said.

