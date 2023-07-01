Andhra Pradesh government aims at setting up 1.50 lakh MSMEs in 2023-2024, says Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy

July 01, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy has said that efforts are being made to set up 1,50,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) units in 2023-2024 and provide employment to 7,50,000 people through them.

Addressing a review meeting on the MSME sector at the Secretariat on July 1 (Saturday), Mr. Jawahar Reddy said the government had taken steps to generate employment to the educated unemployed youth by setting up the MSMEs on a large scale.

He instructed the officials of the Industries Department to facilitate the establishment of the MSMEs under the Cluster Development Programme (CDP), for which there was tremendous potential in the State.

‘One district-one product’ policy

The Chief Secretary also directed the officials to identify at least two products from each district under the ‘One district-one product’ policy, and send the proposals to the Central government for necessary support.

Industries Commissioner K. Praveen Kumar explained the activities undertaken by the MSME Development Corporation. He said DPRs had been received for 46 projects proposed to be set up under the CDP.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Employment Generation Programme, 6,750 units were to be established in 2022-23. Of them, 3,069 units were set up.

Under the ‘One district-one product’ initiative, proposals were sent to the Centre mainly from Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Guntur districts.

Principal Secretary (Handloom and Textiles) K. Sunitha said 35 products were identified in the State under the ‘One district-one product’ programme.

Joint Director of Industries Ramalingeswara Raju was among other officials present.

