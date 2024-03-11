GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh Government Advisor hails the CM Jagan’s “employee-friendly” policies

Funds worth ₹5,500 crore were released to clear pending applications related to provident fund, gratuity, life insurance, and medical reimbursement, among others, he says

March 11, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau
Andhra Pradesh Government Advisor (Employees Welfare) N. Chandrasekhar Reddy being felicitated by APNGOs Association leaders in Srikakulam on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh Government Advisor (Employees Welfare) and former State president of APNGOs Association N. Chandrasekhar Reddy said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy implemented several welfare measures for the staff despite financial constraints in the exchequer.

Speaking to The Hindu, here on Monday, he said that funds worth ₹5,500 crore were released to clear pending applications related to provident fund, gratuity, life insurance, and medical reimbursement, among others.

‘5 lakh jobs created’

Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy mentioned that the government will approve the 12th Pay Revision Commission in June and enhance salaries instead of giving interim relief for the staff. He added that around 5 lakh jobs were created, filling up 1.25 lakh vacancies in local secretariats in the last few years.

“Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) employees were brought under government purview for the first time. Doctors and medical staff of Vaidya Vidhan Parishad also got benefits at par with other health departments. Contract employees were being regularised. The direct appointment of volunteers benefited the people with hassle-free government services,” he said while delineating the various government initiatives.

APNGOs Association’s new State president K.V. Shiva Reddy and State general secretary Chowdary Purushottam Naidu who felicitated Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy, here on Sunday, urged him to use his good offices for clearing pending DAs and other benefits as early as possible. They said that the association wants to sustain cordial relations with the government while maintaining absolute political neutrality.

