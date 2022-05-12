Andhra Pradesh: government advances water release schedule for kharif operations

Move aimed at helping farmers grow three corps in a year, says Minister

Farmers in the Godavari, Krishna and Penna delta regions can begin agricultural operations much ahead as the State government has decided to release water in advance in June.

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who chaired the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, took the decision to give an early start to agricultural operations during kharif so that farmers could reap benefits.

Announcing the decisions taken by the Cabinet here, Minister for Irrigation Ambati Rambabu, Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ch. Venugopala Krishna said the schedule for the release of water was fixed so that farmers could make preparations for early sowing of crops.

Water would be released from Dowleswaram Barrage to the Godavari delta on June 1. The decision was taken in view of availability of dead storage at Polavaram.

Water would be released from Prakasam Barrage to Krishna Western and Eastern delta from June 10 as Pulichintala Balancing Reservoir was brimming to the full. The levels at Prakasam Barrage stand at 3 tmcft.

Water would be released to the Rayalaseema region from June 30. Water would be released from Nagarajuna Sagar on July 15.

“The decision to advance the water releases has been taken to give ample time to the farmers to take up kharif operations and also make it possible for them to grow three crops in an year, thus ensuring them remunerative prices,” said Mr. Rambabu.