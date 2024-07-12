Andhra Pradesh government according top priority to Tarakaramateertha Sagar project, says Minister

Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Kondapalli Srinivas on Friday said that the government would accord top priority to the speedy completion of Tarakaramateertha Sagar as it would provide water to Bhogapuram international airport and fulfil drinking water needs of Vizianagaram.

Along with Minister for Tribal Welfare Gummadi Sandhyarani and other public representatives, Mr. Srinivas participated in the Zilla Parishad General body meeting, where the YSRCP has a majority, as the party won 80% of ZPTC seats in the previous local body elections. The Minister sought their cooperation for the speedy development of the district. He said that around ₹8.29 crore needed for completion of minor works in 11 projects.

Vizianagaram District Collector B.R. Ambedkar said that he would review all the pending works from time to time and ensure their completion as per the schedule. There was a heated debate on seasonal fevers in tribal areas as both the TDP and the YSRCP leaders blamed each other on the issue. Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao asked the TDP government to relocate the toll-gate, which was established at Jonnada, in Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam route.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.