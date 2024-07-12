GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh government according top priority to Tarakaramateertha Sagar project, says Minister

‘It will provide water to Bhogapuram international airport and fulfil drinking water needs of Vizianagaram’

Updated - July 12, 2024 07:24 pm IST

Published - July 12, 2024 06:58 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for MSME and NRI Affairs Kondapalli Srinivas speaking at the ZP general body meeting in Vizianagaram on Friday.

Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Kondapalli Srinivas on Friday said that the government would accord top priority to the speedy completion of Tarakaramateertha Sagar as it would provide water to Bhogapuram international airport and fulfil drinking water needs of Vizianagaram.

Along with Minister for Tribal Welfare Gummadi Sandhyarani and other public representatives, Mr. Srinivas participated in the Zilla Parishad General body meeting, where the YSRCP has a majority, as the party won 80% of ZPTC seats in the previous local body elections. The Minister sought their cooperation for the speedy development of the district. He said that around ₹8.29 crore needed for completion of minor works in 11 projects.

Vizianagaram District Collector B.R. Ambedkar said that he would review all the pending works from time to time and ensure their completion as per the schedule. There was a heated debate on seasonal fevers in tribal areas as both the TDP and the YSRCP leaders blamed each other on the issue. Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao asked the TDP government to relocate the toll-gate, which was established at Jonnada, in Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam route.

