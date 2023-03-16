Andhra Pradesh: Government according top priority to completing Polavaram project, says Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath  

March 16, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has said the State government is according top priority to completing the Polavaram irrigation project.

“So far, 79.07% of the works pertaining to the main dam and canal have been completed. All measures are being taken to complete the Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) works simultaneously,” Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said while presenting the annual Budget for the financial year 2023-24 in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

“I propose to allocate an amount of ₹11,908 crore for the development of water resources for the year 2023-24,” Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said.

“Apart from Polavaram, the government has focussed on completion of all major projects taken up under the Jalayagnam to provide irrigation facilities, and assured water for drinking and industrial purposes to all districts. The interlinking of the Nagavali and Vamsadhara rivers is scheduled to be completed by this month-end, and the Phase-II of Stage-II of the Vamsadhara project by June 2023 to provide better irrigation facilities in Srikakulam district,” he said.

The Phase-I of Poola Subbaiah Veligonda project would be completed by next year to enable drawal of water to Nallamala Sagar. The Phase-I and Phase-II of the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) project would be completed by December 2023. The Phase-I of the GNSS project was scheduled be completed by March 2025, and Phase-II by March 2026, he said.

The Mekapati Gautham Reddy Sangam Barrage and the Nellore Barrage across the Penna river were inaugurated by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on September 6 last to stabilise the ayacut under the Pennar Delta System, Kavali Canal and Kanupur canal. “This fulfils the assurance made to the people of Nellore district,” he said.

The 68 tanks project was ready for inauguration in Kurnool and Nandyal districts. “This project will meet the drinking and irrigation requirements of 100 villages in the drought- prone area, and fulfil the long-pending dream of the people of these villages,” the Minister added.