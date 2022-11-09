Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: goods train rake derails in Rajamahendravaram, three trains cancelled

The South Central Railway (SCR) authorities have cancelled three trains due to derailment of NMG goods train rake on down main line at Rajamundry yard on Wednesday. There was no casualty. 

Guntur-Repalle (Train No.07786), Repalle-Tenali (No. 07873) and Tenali and Guntur (07282) have been cancelled due to operational reasons followed by the derailment. 

On Wednesday morning, the SCR authorities have announced the cancellation of nine trains between Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad but the track has been restored by afternoon, according to an official release.  


