Andhra Pradesh: going getting tough for the common man, says Ashok Gajapathi Raju

TDP organises ‘Badude Badudu’ to highlight ‘rise’ in taxes, power tariff and bus fares

TDP leaders and activists participating in ‘Badude Badudu’ programme in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

TDP Polit Bureau member P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Sunday said the lives of the common people turned miserable due to the exorbitant rise in taxes, power tariff, and APSRTC bus charges.

Mr. Raju, a former Union Minister, was speaking as chief guest at the ‘Badude Badudu’, a novel protest programme organised by the party here.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, in the run-up to the elections, had used the word ‘Badude Badudu’ (meaning imposing huge burden) at every election meeting to highlight the “high taxes” imposed on people by the TDP government.

Mr. Raju said the TDP government had never burdened the people, but ensured effective administration.

Senior party leaders such as I.V.P. Raju and Kandi Murali Naidu were participated in the protest staged near the Clock Tower.