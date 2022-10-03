Andhra Pradesh: Goddess Bhramarambha appears in ‘Kalaratri alankarana’ on 7th day of Dasara at Srisailam

Processional deities of Goddess Bhramarambha and Mallikarjuna Swamy being taken out in ‘Gajavahana Seva’ at Srisailam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

The processional deity of Goddess Bhramarambha was decorated in the ‘Kalaratri Alankarana’ on the seventh day of Dasara festivities on Sunday at Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam.

The processional deities were taken out around the temple in the evening as part of the ‘Gajavahana Seva’.

The pilgrim rush saw an increase on Sunday as people from both Telugu States, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu converged on the temple town.

Rudra Homam, Rudrayagam and Kalarathri, Suvasini and Asthana pujas were performed in the night.

The main entrance and other places of the temple were decorated in different shades with flowers on the seventh day.