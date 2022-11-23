Andhra Pradesh: Godavari water to be released from Dowleswaram barrage for rabi season on November 30

November 23, 2022 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - RAJAMAHEMDRAVARAM

Over 71,000 acres will get the water in the East Godavari district, says Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Backward Classes Welfare Minister and East Godavari District In-Charge Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Wednesday announced that water would be released for rabi season from Sir Arthur Cotton barrage in the Godavari region on November 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

The East Godavari District Irrigation Advisory Board on Wednesday prepared an action plan for rabi season. The board is headed by Collector K. Madhavilatha.

Addressing the officials, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna has said, “The water will be released from Sir Arthur Cotton barrage on November 30 for the rabi season. Over 71,000 acres will get the water in the East Godavari district”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

East Godavari Zilla Parishad Chairman Vipparthy Venu Gopal has said that 101 tmcft of water was available in the Godavari river for the rabi season.

Irrigation Department Superintending Engineer K. Narasimha Murthy has said that nearly 90% of area in the above 3.3 lakh acres has been irrigated in the kharif season in the East Godavari district.

Home Minister Taneti Vanita, Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat, Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja and officials were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US