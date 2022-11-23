Andhra Pradesh: Godavari water to be released from Dowleswaram barrage for rabi season on November 30

November 23, 2022 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - RAJAMAHEMDRAVARAM

Backward Classes Welfare Minister and East Godavari District In-Charge Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Wednesday announced that water would be released for rabi season from Sir Arthur Cotton barrage in the Godavari region on November 30.

The East Godavari District Irrigation Advisory Board on Wednesday prepared an action plan for rabi season. The board is headed by Collector K. Madhavilatha.

Addressing the officials, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna has said, “The water will be released from Sir Arthur Cotton barrage on November 30 for the rabi season. Over 71,000 acres will get the water in the East Godavari district”.

East Godavari Zilla Parishad Chairman Vipparthy Venu Gopal has said that 101 tmcft of water was available in the Godavari river for the rabi season.

Irrigation Department Superintending Engineer K. Narasimha Murthy has said that nearly 90% of area in the above 3.3 lakh acres has been irrigated in the kharif season in the East Godavari district.

Home Minister Taneti Vanita, Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat, Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja and officials were present.