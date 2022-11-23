  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Godavari water to be released from Dowleswaram barrage for rabi season on November 30

Over 71,000 acres will get the water in the East Godavari district, says Minister

November 23, 2022 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - RAJAMAHEMDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Backward Classes Welfare Minister and East Godavari District In-Charge Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Wednesday announced that water would be released for rabi season from Sir Arthur Cotton barrage in the Godavari region on November 30.

The East Godavari District Irrigation Advisory Board on Wednesday prepared an action plan for rabi season. The board is headed by Collector K. Madhavilatha.

Addressing the officials, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna has said, “The water will be released from Sir Arthur Cotton barrage on November 30 for the rabi season. Over 71,000 acres will get the water in the East Godavari district”.

East Godavari Zilla Parishad Chairman Vipparthy Venu Gopal has said that 101 tmcft of water was available in the Godavari river for the rabi season.

Irrigation Department Superintending Engineer K. Narasimha Murthy has said that nearly 90% of area in the above 3.3 lakh acres has been irrigated in the kharif season in the East Godavari district.

Home Minister Taneti Vanita, Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat, Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja and officials were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.