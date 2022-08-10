Andhra Pradesh: Godavari region faces second flood in a fortnight 

A file photo of a fisherman venturing into the floodwaters in Konaseema district during the floods in July.

August 10, 2022 21:09 IST

First warning issued at Sir Arthur Cotton barrage

The first flood warning was issued with the inflows in the Godavari at the Sir Arthur Cotton barrage at Dowleswaram crossing more than 10 lakh cusecs on Wednesday.

The Godavari region is witnessing the second flood in a row within a fortnight in Andhra Pradesh.

The Godavari Headworks Division in an alert said, “Forecast (flood) indicates further rise in the water levels.”

At 10 a.m., the inflow recorded was 10.27 lakh cusecs. The water discharged into the canal system was 6,000 cusecs.

By evening, the inflow was more than 11.65 lakh cusecs at Dowleswaram. The eastern and central delta areas were expected to be hit by the Godavari floods.

By July-end, the Godavari region started limping back to normal after the flash floods devastated the delta area.

Upstream of the Polavaram project, the entire Chintoor Agency is on alert in the wake of the rising inflows in the Sabari and the Godavari.