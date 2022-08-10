Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Godavari region faces second flood in a fortnight 

A file photo of a fisherman venturing into the floodwaters in Konaseema district during the floods in July.
T. Appala Naidu DOWLESWARAM (East Godavari)  August 10, 2022 21:09 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 21:25 IST

The first flood warning was issued with the inflows in the Godavari at the Sir Arthur Cotton barrage at Dowleswaram crossing more than 10 lakh cusecs on Wednesday.

The Godavari region is witnessing the second flood in a row within a fortnight in Andhra Pradesh.

The Godavari Headworks Division in an alert said, “Forecast (flood) indicates further rise in the water levels.”

