Godavari flood wreaks havoc on horticulture crops in Andhra Pradesh’s Konaseema district

BC Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna interacting with villagers affected by the floods, in an island village on Sunday.

July 24, 2022 19:01 IST

CM to visit the six islands affected by Godavari flood on July 26

Over 6,400 hectares of horticulture crops have been damaged in the 18 mandals being affected by the Godavari flood in Konaseema district. Banana plantations are still under floodwater in many parts in the delta.

However, the enumeration of the crop damage is still in progress as it is being done only in the areas where floodwater has receded.

In an update on the flood damage and relief operations, Konaseema District Revenue Officer Ch. Sattibabu has said that the flower nurseries spread over 484 hectares have been damaged.

“As many as 16,344 ryots have been affected in the Godavari flood. The seed of various crops will be supplied on 80% subsidy to those who reported crop damage,” said Mr. Sattibabu.

Over 39,000 cattle have been evacuated in the flood and 1.97 lakh people have been affected by the Godavari flood in the Konaseema district alone.

Minister for Backward Welfare Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Sunday stated that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would visit the six islands being affected by the Godavari flood in Konaseema district on July 26.

On Sunday, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna and Konaseema Collector Himanshu Shukla inspected the six island habitations of Burigi Lanka, G. Pedapudi Lanka, Arigelavaripeta, Udimudi Lanka, Baduva and Vadrapalli in P. Gannavaram mandal.

The first warning of Godavari flood remains in force at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram with inflow below 10 lakh cusecs by Sunday evening.