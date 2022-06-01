Andhra Pradesh: Godavari delta farmers advised to commence kharif operations soon

Farmers should reap it rich by cashing in on early release of water, says district incharge Minister Venu Gopala Krishna

Minister for BC Welfare and I&PR, and incharge of East Godavari district Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Wednesday appealed to the farmers to kick-start the kharif operations early in the Godavari delta by cashing in on early release of irrigation water.

Paddy is the prime crop preferred in the Godavari delta during kharif.

Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna was addressing the media after releasing water from the Sir Arthur Cotton barrage here along with Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu.

Earlier, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna and Mr. Rambabu offered floral tributes at the statue of Sir Arthur Cotton and recalled his efforts in providing irrigation connectivity in the Godavari region.

“An extent of 10.13 lakh acres is now assured of irrigation facility in the Godavari delta. The farmers will have to begin kharif operations early to avoid crop loss in winter. Harvesting of kharif crop is likely to be over in the delta by the end of September, by which time cyclones usually hit the coastal Andhra region,” said Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna.

Later, at a review meeting with the irrigation officials, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna appealed to the irrigation and agriculture officials to help the farmers begin the kharif operations soon.

“The government will also ensure timely supply of paddy seed, fertilizers, and any other assistance they need to kick-start the operations,” he said.

‘No scarcity’

In an official release, authorities of the Irrigation Department said 15 tmcft of water was being stored at the Polavaram project, and that there would be no scarcity of irrigation water for the kharif and rabi seasons in the Godavari delta.