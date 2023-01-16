Andhra Pradesh: ‘Goda Kalyanam’ in Tirupati turns out to be a feast for devotees

January 16, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - TIRUPATI

‘Goda Kalyanam’, the celestial wedding of Goddess Andal with Lord Venkateswara, was performed at the parade grounds in Tirupati of Andhra Pradesh late on Sunday evening.

The event, organised by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) marked the end of ‘Dhanurmasam’, the month-long celebration of Goddess Andal or Godha Devi with recitation of ‘Tiruppavai’.

Sri Krishna Seshachala Deekshitulu, one of the chief priests of Tirumala temple, supervised the celestial wedding, which turned out to be a feast for devotees.

On the occasion, Viswaksena Puja, Punyahavachanam, Ankurarpanam, Raksha Bandhanam, Maha Sankalpam, Mangalya Puja and Dharana, Homam and Purnahuthi were performed.

Annamacharya Project Director Akella Vibhishana Sharma explained the significant features of Tiruppavai and the adoration of the Goddess towards the Lord that led to the tying of the nuptials. Singers rendered the Annamacharya Sankirtans meant for every ritual.

The dance ballet on ‘Goda Kalyanam’ performed by the students of Sri Venkateswara College of Music and Dance enthralled the audience.