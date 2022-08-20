Andhra Pradesh: ‘Go puja’ marks Gokulashtami in Ongole

Lord Krishna being taken out in a procession in Ongole on Saturday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

‘Go puja’ was performed on the auspicious Rohini, the birth star of Lord Krishna, as part of the Gokulashtami celebrations here on Saturday.

A grand procession was taken out with the processional deity of Lord Krishna, with ‘Kamadhenus’ in tow. Women offered prayers to cows. The festival was being organised to kindle interest among devotees to nurture the Ongole breed of cattle which needs patronage, according to Go Samrakshna Samiti functionary Ramu Sharma.

“Indigenous cow breeds are gradually losing to high-yielding varieties. ‘It is time people switched over to the the native cattle breeds to get farm fresh A2 milk, which offers a lot of health benefits,” he said.