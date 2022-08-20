Andhra Pradesh: ‘Go puja’ marks Gokulashtami in Ongole

S. Murali ONGOLE
August 20, 2022 18:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Lord Krishna being taken out in a procession in Ongole on Saturday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Go puja’ was performed on the auspicious Rohini, the birth star of Lord Krishna, as part of the Gokulashtami celebrations here on Saturday.

A grand procession was taken out with the processional deity of Lord Krishna, with ‘Kamadhenus’ in tow. Women offered prayers to cows. The festival was being organised to kindle interest among devotees to nurture the Ongole breed of cattle which needs patronage, according to Go Samrakshna Samiti functionary Ramu Sharma.

“Indigenous cow breeds are gradually losing to high-yielding varieties. ‘It is time people switched over to the the native cattle breeds to get farm fresh A2 milk, which offers a lot of health benefits,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Ongole

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app