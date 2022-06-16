Andhra Pradesh: G.O. on completion of probation of ward and village volunteers soon

The State government has given the green signal to Collectors for declaring as completed the two years’ probation of ward and village volunteers who passed in the qualifying examination.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy cleared the file and a G.O. is likely to be issued in a day or two, according to a press release by K. Venkatarami Reddy, chairman of the AP Government Employees’ Federation and honorary president of Ward and Village Volunteers’ Association.

He said that the volunteers would get increased salaries as per the new PRC recommendations, and thanked Mr. Jagan for fulfilling the wish of the huge number of volunteers who had been playing a crucial role in the delivering of a host of government schemes at the people’s doorstep.