Andhra Pradesh gives nod for creating 2,588 posts under Vaidya Vidhana Parishad

The State government issued a G.O. on Monday for creating 2,588 posts in various cadres (regular, contract and outsourcing) in institutions under the administrative control of Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad and filling them.

The G.O. issued by Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) M. Ravi Chandra said that the additional posts were being created to ensure proper functioning of the said institutions and effective delivery of health care services.

The posts being created include 684 general duty attendants, 446 civil assistant surgeons, 365 post-mortem assistants, 289 operation theatre assistants, 235 lab technicians, 74 pharmacists, 57 staff nurses, 52 counsellors and 49 hospital administrators.