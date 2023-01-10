ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: give YSRCP ticket of Vizianagaram Assembly constituency to a BC candidate in next elections, opponents of Kolagatla urge the party leadership

January 10, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

YSRCP leader Avanapu Vijay addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

YSR Congress Party senior leaders Avanapu Vijay, Pilla Vijaykumar and others who are strongly opposing Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy on Tuesday urged the party high command to announce candidate from backward classes for Vizianagaram Assembly constituency instead of giving ticket again to Mr. Swamy. Addressing the media conference, Mr. Vijay who is former incharge of YSRCP-Vizianagaram constituency, said that over 2.1 lakh out of 2.3 lakh population belonged to backward classes and the seat needed to be given to BC leaders instead of Mr. Veerabhadra Swamy.

Former District Cooperative Marketing Society chairman Pilla Vijaykumar said a delegation of BC communities had already submitted a memorandum to Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana and party senior leaders in Vijayawada. The party senior leaders Gadu Apparao, Potnuru Venkataraju, Potnuru Padmavati, Gompa Appala Raju, Dukka Lakshmi and others were present in the media conference.

