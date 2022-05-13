Andhra Pradesh: Girls told to remain wary of fraudsters

Awareness programme on crimes against women held

First Additional District Court Judge G.C. Asifa Asani presenting general knowledge lit to meritorious students at Madanapalle in Annamayya district on Friday.

The speakers at an awareness campaign on ‘Crime against Women – the role of parents’ organised by the Legal Services Authority (Madanapalle) advised the girl students to remain wary of fraudsters, discuss sensitive matters with their parents, and contact the police immediately in case of any emergency.

Addressing the students and their parents at Gnanambhika Degree College at Madanapalle, First Additional District Court Judge G.C. Asifa Sultana said that the students should discuss with their parents about troubles pertaining to miscreants, stalkers, and eve-teasers, if any.

“The instances of tricksters trapping innocent students are not rare these days,” she said and advised the girls to heed the advice of the parents and caution from the police.

Speaking on the occasion, Circle Inspector S. Murali Krishna said girl students and working women should install the Disha app on their cellphones. “In case of any distress, women should first think of approaching the police or seeking guidance from parents and trusted relatives,” he said.

Gnanambhika Institutions chairman Guruprasad Naidu, principal Rama Devi and career counselor D.G. Ramamurthy from II-Town police station also spoke. Kits of general knowledge books were distributed to meritorious students on the occasion.