Andhra Pradesh: Girls outperform boys in Intermediate examinations

68% girls and 54% boys clear the second year examination

Girls have outperformed boys in the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE- 2022).

Speaking after releasing the results (I and II year) at a press conference on Wednesday, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said the first year students had secured a pass percentage of 54 against 61 by their seniors.

A total of 9,41,358 candidates had appeared for the examinations. Out of them, 8,69,059 of them were from the regular stream and 72,299 from the vocational stream.

The results were also available on the following websites: www.bie.ap.gov.in and https://examresults.ap.nic.in

In the first year examinations, 2,41,591 of the total 4,45,604 candidates who had written the test passed. While girls registered a pass percentage of 60, the boys were far behind with a pass percentage of 49.

In the second year, 2,58,449 of the total 4,23,455 candidates cleared the examination. While the girls secured a pass percentage of 68, the boys could secure a pass percentage of 54.