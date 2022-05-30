Andhra Pradesh: Girl drowns in Paleru vagu, three others saved

Boy drowns in village tank in Anantapur district

A sixteen-year-old girl Sana died on Monday afternoon she reportedly drowned in the Paleru Vagu in Nandipalli village of Mahanandi Mandal in the district. She had come to visit a dargah nearby and entered the water along with her mother.

According to the Mahanandi police, another woman and her son who reportedly entered the water to save the mother-daughter duo also drowned. Locals people saved three of them when alerted by the onlookers, but could not save Sana. The farmers along the stream had dug deep pits to store water in the summer months, which these pilgrims could not guess and entered the water.

In another incident in Kalyandurg town in Anantapur district, a 10-year-old boy while playing near a drinking water tank on a hillock in the town on Monday. According to the police, Sidhu accidentally fell into the tank and died.