Andhra Pradesh: Girl delivers preterm baby near an examination centre at Penamaluru in Krishna district

The newborn baby dies; police shift the girl to hospital, register a case under the POCSO Act

May 24, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
A 17-year-old girl gave birth to a preterm baby at Penamaluru on the outskirts of Vijayawada on May 23 (Tuesday), the police said on May 24 (Wednesday).

The newborn baby, however, died. The police shifted the minor girl to a hospital and registered a case.

“The condition of the girl, a native of Eluru, is stable. The case has been transferred to the police unit concerned,” said Krishna district Superintendent of Police P. Joshua.

Eluru Superintendent of Police D. Mary Prasanthi said a team had been sent to Krishna district to find out the details.

“The girl has come to appear for AP EAMCET. She has given birth to a preterm baby near the examination centre. On receiving information, the girl has been shifted to a hospital,” said Penamaluru Circle Inspector Kishore Kumar.

“The girl has delivered a female baby. We have registered a Zero FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and transferred the case to the Eluru police,” Mr. Joshua told The Hindu.

“The girl will be sent to Eluru with necessary escort and medical aid,” he added.

