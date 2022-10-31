Andhra Pradesh gets two Global Digital Health Awards

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA
October 31, 2022 20:13 IST

Medical and Health Minister Vidadala Rajini showing the Global Digital Health Awards presented to Andhra Pradesh to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

 

Andhra Pradesh has received two awards at the Global Digital Health Summit-2022 held in New Delhi recently. The awards were presented in recognition of the reforms introduced in the Medical and Health Department that brought healthcare services closer to the people.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Medical and Health Minister Vidadala Rajini,  officials and staff of the department on receiving two Global Digital Health Awards.

The Minister, accompanied by Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) M.T. Krishna Babu, met the Chief Minister at his camp office on Monday and appraised him of the details of the awards. 

