Andhra Pradesh gets a pat for energy efficiency measures

Andhra Pradesh may lead by example in the energy efficiency investment potential in the future, according to Director General of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) Abhay Bakre.

In a communication to State Energy Secretary B. Sreedhar and the A.P. State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), Mr. Bakre said the government at the Centre was developing carbon markets to reduce emissions and mitigate the ill-effects of climate change.

Referring to a draft blueprint on the National Carbon Market (NCM) prepared by the BEE, he asked the APSECM to submit a feedback, as it would help create an effective and meaningful marketplace for carbon emissions trading and lower the economic cost of reducing the emissions.

He said the energy saving investment potential of the country was expected to be around ₹10.02 lakh crore by 2031 under the moderate savings scenario, and advised Andhra Pradesh and other pro-active States such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Tamil Nadu to identify such potential in the industrial, domestic and transport sectors.

Reiterating that Andhra Pradesh was one of the best performing States in the area of energy efficiency, and may become the best State in the future, he said the State should focus on measures that would boost economy, improve energy performance in key sectors, create employment, and improve environment.