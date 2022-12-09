Andhra Pradesh gets ₹202 crore towards capital expenditure for infra development under PM Gati Shakti for 2022-23

December 09, 2022 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Financial support is being extended to various projects under PM Gati Shakti and their implementation regularly monitored, says Union Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash

V. Raghavendra

The Union Ministry of Finance has allocated ₹202 crore to Andhra Pradesh towards capital expenditure on infrastructure development out of ₹5,000 crore provided for PM Gati Shakti-related expenditure under Part-II of the ‘Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment for 2022-23’.

Besides, financial support is being extended to various projects under Gati Shakti (national infrastructure master plan) and their implementation is being regularly monitored by the concerned Ministries / Departments and the Project Monitoring Group of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash gave a written reply to that effect in the Rajya Sabha to a question posed by YSRCP member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy on the projects sanctioned for the State, funds allocated, released and utilised.

