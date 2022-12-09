Andhra Pradesh gets ₹202 crore towards capital expenditure for infra development under PM Gati Shakti for 2022-23

December 09, 2022 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Union Ministry of Finance has allocated ₹202 crore to Andhra Pradesh towards capital expenditure on infrastructure development out of ₹5,000 crore provided for PM Gati Shakti-related expenditure under Part-II of the ‘Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment for 2022-23’.

Besides, financial support is being extended to various projects under Gati Shakti (national infrastructure master plan) and their implementation is being regularly monitored by the concerned Ministries / Departments and the Project Monitoring Group of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash gave a written reply to that effect in the Rajya Sabha to a question posed by YSRCP member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy on the projects sanctioned for the State, funds allocated, released and utilised.