Andhra Pradesh: Gender parity can enhance economic productivity, says Purandeswari

The BJP leader calls for stringent measures against those resorting to abuse of prenatal diagnostic test

March 09, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
BJP national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari addressing a meeting at VIT-AP University on Thursday.

Greater gender equality can enhance economic productivity and improve development outcomes, says BJP national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari.

Addressing a meeting organised to mark Women’s Day celebration at VIT-AP University on Thursday, Ms. Purandeswari said in the Vedic period, women were said to have played a stellar role at their homes and in society. They were accorded equal status and had the freedom to choose their life partner, she said, adding that her liberty was subdued by foreign invaders. She pointed out that B.R. Ambedkar had envisioned women’s equality and freedom in the Constitution, which prioritised women and their rights.

The former Union Minister urged the university management to take initiatives to increase the strength of women from the existing 32% to 50% in the institution in the years to come. She also called for stringent measures against those resorting to abuse of the prenatal diagnostic test.

Vice-Chancellor S.V. Kota Reddy said utmost importance was given to the girl students in the university. The VIT-AP started in 2017 with just 8% of girl students on the campus, and their number had gone up to 32% now, he added.

Director of Sri Varsha Group and alumni of 2010-14 batch of VIT Vellore Varsha Viswanath Kasturi, university Registrar Jagadish Chandra and Deputy Director, Student Welfare, Anupama, were among others who were present.

