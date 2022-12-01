Andhra Pradesh: Gender audit will ensure justice in higher educational institutions, says academic

December 01, 2022 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Concept and methods explained at a seminar at Maris Stella College

P. Sujatha Varma

It is imperative that campuses of higher learning embed gender justice in the practices of their day-to-day work, said educationist, writer and former principal of Lady Shri Ram College, New Delhi, Meenakshi Gopinath.

Addressing a seminar on “Gender Audit in Higher Education” organised by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Maris Stella College here on Thursday, Ms. Gopinath stressed the need for gender equality in policies implemented in the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs). She said gender audit in HEIs was an effort to study whether institutions had good gender balance and it was an essential part of promoting women empowerment.

The seminar was also meant to give the faculty a deeper understanding of the concept, the method, the components and the tools associated with gender auditing.

Principal Sr. Jasintha Quadras, correspondent Sr. Sleeva, IQAC coordinator C. Krishnaveni and other faculty members were present.

