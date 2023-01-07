Andhra Pradesh gearing up to host G-20 Summit Working Group Committee meeting in Visakhapatnam on March 28 and 29

January 07, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Government of Andhra Pradesh is gearing up to host the meeting of the G-20 Summit Working Group Committee in Visakhapatnam on March 28 and 29 in a grand manner.

Addressing the media after reviewing the arrangements being made for the prestigious event, Y. Srilakshmi, Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MAUD), said that delegates from various countries would take part in the meeting.

“The government will showcase Visakhapatnam as one of the beautiful tourist destinations in the State. We will showcase the tribal art and culture, and crafts in Alluri Sitamaraju district, and the historical sites, museums, pristine beaches, Dutch cemeteries, and Buddhist circuits in Visakhapatnam,” Ms. Srilakshmi said.

Digital brochures

“The visiting dignitaries will be given digital tourist brochures. Once they scan the brochures, they will be able to browse all the information about the places. Translators are also being arranged for the benefit of the delegates,” the official said.

Black-topping of roads

She further said that repairs and black-topping would be taken up on 97-km stretch of roads under the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits. The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) and the Roads & Buildings (R&B) Department had identified critical areas, which would be spruced up for the event. The Beach Road stretch would also get a facelift, Ms. Srilakshmi said.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that committees were constituted to coordinate and conduct the event successfully. “About 10 tourist destinations have ben identified, apart from Araku and Borra Caves in ASR district, which the delegates are expected to visit,” the Collector said.

“Additional attractions will be provided at Shilparamam,” he added. He also said that safety and security arrangements were discussed with the police personnel from the two districts.

Among others, the officials from Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) and Eastern Naval Command (ENC) were extending their support, he said.

ASR district Collector Sumit Kumar said beautification works would be taken up at tourist places in Araku and Borra Caves.

Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth, Superintendent of Police, ASR district, S. Satish Kumar, and GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu were among others present.