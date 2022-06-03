Andhra Pradesh: Gear up for Modi’s visit on July 4, officials told

Prime Minister to unveil statue of Alluri Sitharama Raju in Bhimavaram on that day

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma has instructed the officials to make foolproof arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bhimavaram on July 4.

“Mr. Modi will unveil a 30-foot-tall statue of Alluri Sitharama Raju and address a public meeting on the occasion of the revolutionary freedom fighter’s 125th birth anniversary, which is being organised as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav ,” Mr. Sharma told the officials in a videoconference on Friday.

He said the police personnel should be on their toes, lest any untoward incident should happen, and directed the officials concerned and the Collector and SP of West Godavari district to prepare a route map and take steps for the smooth conduct of the event.

Principal Secretary (Transport, R&B) M.T. Krishna Babu, additional DGP (law & order) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar, Commissioner of Information and Public Relations T. Vijay Kumar Reddy, Collector P. Prasanthi, and SP U. Ravi Prakash was among those who took part in the meeting.