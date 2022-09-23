Andhra Pradesh: Gardens in Tirumala Vaikuntam Queue Complex inaugurated

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy on Friday inaugurated the gardens developed in the open space available in the middle of the crescent shaped Vaikuntam Queue Complex.

A 15-foot-high idol of Lord Krishna, along with idols of three pairs of cows and calves, dominated the 1.5 acre of green carpet. Huge images of Sankhu, Chakram, Namam and Padalu (feet) were put up in the garden. A colorful water fountain was set up behind the idol of Lord Krishna, in addition to avenue plantation, seasonal flowers, hanging pots and 24 X 7 flute recital through speakers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Subba Reddy said the initiative would provide a unique visual treat to the devotees waiting in the complex, adding that the entire project was conceptualised, designed and grounded in just 60 days.

Lawrence Labs CFO V.V. Ravi kumar and Sneha Nursery MD L. Narendra Rao contributed for the project.

Superintendent Engineer Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Executive Engineer Jaganmohan Reddy, Deputy Director (gardens) Srinivasulu were present on the occasion.