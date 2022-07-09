Andhra Pradesh: Gap between second and third COVID-19 jabs reduced to six months
Health and Family Welfare Commissioner J. Nivas has said that people who have taken the second jab for COVID-19 six months ago can take the precaution dose now.
In a release, Mr. Nivas said the nine-month gap between the second and third doses was reduced to six months as per the guidelines of the Central government.
So far, 51.70 lakh precaution doses were administered in the State, while a total of 4.75 crore persons were fully vaccinated.
