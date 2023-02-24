ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Gannavaram violence is pre-planned, alleges Chandrababu Naidu

February 24, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Had the police acted soon after the TDP lodged a complaint, there would not have been destruction, he says

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu addressing the media at the party office at Gannavaram on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that the destruction caused at Gannavaram is pre-planned, and whoever is behind it will have to face the consequences.

Mr. Naidu on Friday visited the party office at Gannavaram and also the houses of activists Donthula Chinna and others, who were allegedly attacked by the YSRCP activists.

Later, addressing the media, Mr. Naidu said the TDP cadres were ready to take on the rioters if they come alone.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“To attack us with the help of the police is not a big deal. Let there be no police. Fix a date and time for the attack anywhere in the State. We are ready to face it,” Mr. Naidu said.

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu having a look at the car that was torched, at the party office at Gannavaram on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Accusing the police of supporting the rioters, Mr. Naidu said, “When an advocate, as part of his duty, visited the spot to meet the affected leaders, cases were booked against him. It is ultimately the police officers who have to face the consequences. The TDP is not a political party that is scared of such kinds of threats.”

Condemning the attack on the residence of Mr. Chinna, he said a large police force was deployed at the Gannavaram airport on learning about his arrival here. “Is Gannavaram in Pakistan?’‘ he asked.

Had the police acted soon after the TDP lodged a complaint, there would not have been violence, Mr. Naidu said, and sought to know how the provisions of the SC ,ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act could be invoked when the inspector who suffered injuries in the incident belonged to the BC community.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US