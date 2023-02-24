Andhra Pradesh: Gannavaram violence is pre-planned, alleges Chandrababu Naidu

February 24, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that the destruction caused at Gannavaram is pre-planned, and whoever is behind it will have to face the consequences.

Mr. Naidu on Friday visited the party office at Gannavaram and also the houses of activists Donthula Chinna and others, who were allegedly attacked by the YSRCP activists.

Later, addressing the media, Mr. Naidu said the TDP cadres were ready to take on the rioters if they come alone.

“To attack us with the help of the police is not a big deal. Let there be no police. Fix a date and time for the attack anywhere in the State. We are ready to face it,” Mr. Naidu said.

Accusing the police of supporting the rioters, Mr. Naidu said, “When an advocate, as part of his duty, visited the spot to meet the affected leaders, cases were booked against him. It is ultimately the police officers who have to face the consequences. The TDP is not a political party that is scared of such kinds of threats.”

Condemning the attack on the residence of Mr. Chinna, he said a large police force was deployed at the Gannavaram airport on learning about his arrival here. “Is Gannavaram in Pakistan?’‘ he asked.

Had the police acted soon after the TDP lodged a complaint, there would not have been violence, Mr. Naidu said, and sought to know how the provisions of the SC ,ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act could be invoked when the inspector who suffered injuries in the incident belonged to the BC community.