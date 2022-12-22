Andhra Pradesh fully prepared to handle any surge in COVID-19 cases, says Health Commissioner

December 22, 2022 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In the wake of detection of the Omicron sub-variant (BF.7) in the country and rising concerns over suspected surge in the COVID-19 infections, the Andhra Pradesh government is bracing up to handle the situation with a five-fold strategy.

“The government is ready to handle any eventuality with sufficient manpower, number of beds, drugs, and oxygen supply,” Health and Family Welfare Commissioner J. Nivas said in a release on Thursday.

“Following the Central Government’s instructions, the State government is ensuring testing, tracking, treatment, vaccination and adherence to the COVID-appropriate behaviour (CAB),” Mr. Nivas said.

He said all the guidelines issued by the Central Government were being followed. He further said that COVID-19 testing was available at 29 RT-PCR labs and every YSR Village Health Clinic was provided with 10 COVID-19 rapid antigen testing kits. “More kits have been made available in all medical facilities, from the PHCs to the teaching hospitals, in the State,” Mr. Nivas said.

INSACOG lab in Vijayawada

He also said that the State government had established the INSACOG genome sequencing laboratory in Vijayawada, and all samples that tested positive were being sent for genome sequencing.

Since November, as many as 30,440 samples were tested and 130 of them turned positive, registering a positivity rate of 0.42%. Out of the ‘positive’ samples, 48 reported a new sub-variant of Omicron, XBB, which had features similar to Omicron, Mr. Nivas said.

Explaining that the variant was less harmful, Mr. Nivas said no hospitalisation was required for the 130 patients, and their tests turned negative after seven days.

Vaccination status

Mr. Nivas further said that people aged 18 and above were fully vaccinated with two doses, and all the healthcare workers and 93% of frontline workers took the precautionary dose as well in the State.

The precautionary dose was taken by 73% of the senior citizens in the State and 33% of those in the 18-59 age group.

Children aged between 12 and 17 had taken at least one dose of the vaccination, and close to 99% of them took the second dose, Mr. Nivas added.

Beds available

“There are 68,461 beds — 34,763 oxygen beds and 54,000 quarantine beds — available. There are 170 oxygen plants to support 24,419 beds. This apart, there are 74 liquid medicine oxygen tanks and 25 cryogenic tanks for transportation and storage of liquid oxygen. In addition, 55,933 D-Type oxygen cylinders and 34,021 oxygen concentrators have been procured and made available,” Mr. Nivas said.

“Sufficient quantities of PPE kits, masks, gloves, and medicines such as Ivermectin, Apixaban, and Dexamethason, and home isolation kits are also available,” he said.

Meanwhile, Indian Medical Association’s Andhra Pradesh chapter president C. Srinivasa Raju, in an open advisory, said there was no cause for worry even if the BF.7 variant, which was said to have spiked the cases in China, spreads in India as it had already been detected in the nation several months ago.

“Repeated COVID-19 infections, vaccination of majority of people, good immunogenicity of our vaccines and circulation of a lot of other variants such as XBB, BQ1 and BA.2 has limited the ability of the BF.7 variant from establishing its dominance in India. At present, only a handful of BF.7 cases are reported in the country,” Dr. Srinivasa Raju said.

Andhra Pradesh had reported 23,39,064 COVID-19 infections since March 12, 2020, and 14,733 persons died due to it, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare statistics. There are three active cases in the State and one of them has been reported in the last one day.