Andhra Pradesh: Fulfil demands of municipal engineering workers, govt. urged

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA August 11, 2022 21:22 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 21:22 IST

Speakers at a meeting of The Andhra Pradesh Municipal Workers and Employees’ Federation said that a State-wide agitation will be launched if Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy fails to fulfil the promises made to the municipal engineering workers.

The Federation held the programme to raise its voice against the injustice being meted out to the engineering workers in the urban local bodies of the State.

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) State general secretary M. A. Gafoor said that the government should recognise that the services of municipal engineering workers were as important as that of the municipal sanitation workers.

Whether on contract, outsourced or daily wage basis, the municipal engineering workers would contribute as much as the permanent staff and they should be paid equally as per the orders of the Supreme Court, he said.

The government should fill the vacant posts in the ULBs with municipal engineering workers.

Federation general secretary K. Umamaheswara Rao said that the State government was not recognising the contribution of the engineering workers and was depriving them of the salary they deserved. They should be given health allowance or risk allowance, he said.

He called up on all the municipal workers' associations to mount pressure on the government by submitting representations to the elected representatives, conducting meetings at ULB and district levels and staging protests at Collectorates.

Federation vice-president B. Somaiah and others were present.

