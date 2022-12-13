Andhra Pradesh: frequent eye check-ups compulsory for diabetics, says YSR Aarogyasri scheme coordinator

December 13, 2022 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

YSR Aarogyasri scheme coordinator U.Appala Raju on Tuesday said that frequent eye check-ups were compulsory for diabetics since visionary problems would occur among them quickly. He inaugurated free eye camp organised by Manchu Kumara Swamy hospitals in Putsala veedhi of Vizianagaram.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government was giving utmost priority to ensure proper vision for senior citizens by holding eye camps under Kanti Velugu programme.

Dr. Kumara Swamy said that his hospital would associate with the government in conducting free eye camps in all the 50 divisions. He said that the advanced technoloy was helping all patients, including diabetics, in overcoming their visionary problems. YSRCP leaders Ashapu Venu, Ashapu Sujatha, industrialist Uppu Prakasha Rao and others were present in the eye camp.