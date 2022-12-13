  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Attacking stats: Messi, Mbappe lead the way ahead of semifinals

Andhra Pradesh: frequent eye check-ups compulsory for diabetics, says YSR Aarogyasri scheme coordinator

December 13, 2022 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
A person being tested at an eye camp in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

A person being tested at an eye camp in Vizianagaram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

YSR Aarogyasri scheme coordinator U.Appala Raju on Tuesday said that frequent eye check-ups were compulsory for diabetics since visionary problems would occur among them quickly. He inaugurated free eye camp organised by Manchu Kumara Swamy hospitals in Putsala veedhi of Vizianagaram.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government was giving utmost priority to ensure proper vision for senior citizens by holding eye camps under Kanti Velugu programme.

Dr. Kumara Swamy said that his hospital would associate with the government in conducting free eye camps in all the 50 divisions. He said that the advanced technoloy was helping all patients, including diabetics, in overcoming their visionary problems. YSRCP leaders Ashapu Venu, Ashapu Sujatha, industrialist Uppu Prakasha Rao and others were present in the eye camp.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.