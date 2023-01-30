ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: freedom fighters immortalised through art, says Tirupati MLA Bhumana

January 30, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - TIRUPATI

‘It is an artistic tribute to the great souls who gave their lives to unshackle the country from foreign rule’

The Hindu Bureau

MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy watching the art exhibition at Regional Science Centre in Tirupati on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has hailed the 73 artists for their attempt to immortalise the memory of freedom fighters by drawing and exhibiting their paintings.

Regional Science Centre Tirupati (RSCT), a unit of National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), hosted the art exhibition at its Alipiri campus as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’, which came to a grand close on Monday. The expo, conducted in association with the Tirupati Art Society, was inaugurated by TUDA Vice-Chairman S. Harikrishna on the occasion of Republic Day.

Mr. Karunakar Reddy watched the images of the 133 freedom fighters hailed from the State. He called it an ‘artistic tribute’ to the great souls who gave their lives to unshackle the country from foreign rule.

‘Emulate Mahatma Gandhi’

He later paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhiji on his death anniversary by showering petals on his painting. On this occasion, he advised the students to emulate the ‘Father of the Nation’ by practising truth, discipline, forgiveness, simplicity and patriotism.

Tirupati Art Society president Hemakshi Achary, Progressive Writers Association (ARASAM) State executive member Sakam Nagaraja and educationalist N. Viswanatha Reddy also appreciated the artists for bringing the memories of freedom fighters to the reach of students.

