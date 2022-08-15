Andhra Pradesh: Freedom fighters call for selfless service to the nation

The nonagenarians recall the hardships they faced during independence struggle

Staff Reporter CHITTOOR
August 15, 2022 01:44 IST

SP Y. Rishant Reddy taking a selfie with a nonagenarian freedom fighter at his residence at Palamaner in Chittoor district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, Chittoor district Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy paid a visit to the houses of some of the freedom fighters in Palamaner and felicitated them.

The freedom fighters, in their 90s now, R. Chinnarajan, Padmavathamma, and Jaya Lakshmamma, residents of Palamaner recalled their role in bringing freedom to our country, the hardships they faced during the independence struggle, and the inspiration that drove them.

Mr. Chinnarajan said: “We had thought about what we could do for the country and we never thought of what the country had done for us.”

Ms. Jaya Lakshmamma said everyone should do selfless service for the country. “Greed and selfishness destroy a person, and everyone should do their best for the progress of the country,” she said.

Speaking on this occasion, the SP said that it was exciting to meet those who took part in the freedom struggle.

Deputy SPs Srinivasa Rao (Special Branch),C. M Gangaiah (Palamaner Sub-division), and senior police officers from Palamaner and Gangavaram circles took part in the event.

