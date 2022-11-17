Andhra Pradesh: Freedom fighter Birsa Munda remembered

November 17, 2022 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - CHITTOOR

As a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations at Dravidian University, a programme was held to mark Bhagavan Birsa Munda Janajiya Gaurav Divas at the Emeno building on the campus on Tuesday.

Dravidian University Vice-Chancellor Tummala Ramakrishna, who launched the celebrations, stressed the need for the youth to learn about the Independence struggle to understand the value of freedom.

“Freedom did not come to us easily. In the unrelenting struggle, many leaders lost their lives. Birsa Munda from Jharkhand, who led the freedom movement in the late 19th century, fought for the rights of the forest dwellers,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

Arvind Garu of the Department of History said: “As a mark of respect for the tribal warrior, a portrait of him was kept at the central hall of the Indian Parliament. Birsa was also rightly honored by christening the Ranchi Airport after him.”

Teaching faculty of various departments, non-teaching staff, students, and research scholars took part in the event.