Four members of a family were killed when two portions house collapsed following a blast reportedly due to LPG leak in one of the kitchens, at Mulakaledu village of Shettur Mandal of Anantapur district in the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Jainubee, 60, her son Dada Peer, 35, daughter-in-law Sharfunni, 30, and grandson Firdaus, 6.

According to Shettur police, the incident took place around 4.10 a.m. when the victims were asleep. While the four inmates of the portion, where the gas leaked died on the spot, Dada Peer’s brother and his son were grievously injured and shifted to Anantapur Government General Hospital for treatment. The doctors said they are under observation for 24 hours.

Kalyandurg Fire Officer Nazeer Ahmed said the gas cylinder was intact. He claimed that the kitchen was filled with gas as the regulator was open. The power supply went off at around Midnight and was restored at 4.10 a.m., which led to a spark in the kitchen from some electrical appliance, which ignited the gas leaked in the kitchen leading to the blast, Mr. Nazeer added.